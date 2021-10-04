India to pay more than $300 million to next of kin of Covid-19 victims

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
India's top court on Monday approved the government's decision to pay about $670 for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased. A family member is shown standing next to the cremation of a coronavirus victim, on the banks of Brahmaputra River, in Guwahati, Assam, India in May 2021.
The payments tally to more than $300 million based on India's current death toll, according to CNN's calculation. It had officially recorded 448,997 Covid-19 deaths as of Monday morning local time, according to the Indian health ministry.
After a series of hearings, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued affidavits in September offering compensation to family members of all Covid-19 victims, including people who died by suicide after hearing the diagnosis.
Victims who died within 30 days of the diagnosis will be eligible, according to the court judgment, as well as people who were treated in hospital for longer than that and then passed away.
The court ruled that no state can immediately deny the compensation even if an individual's death certificate does not list Covid-19 as the cause of death, according to advocate Gaurav Bansal who filed the original petition.
In contested cases, a grievance redressal committee will examine records of deceased patient and make a call within 30 days, added Bansal.
"All concerned hospitals where the patient was admitted and given treatment shall provide all the necessary documents of treatment etc. to the family member of the deceased, as and when demanded," the judgment read.
"As per the law, this is not charity. This is the legal right of the person who is applying for the compensation," Bansal told CNN last week.
The redressal committees have been assigned to address any and all issues related to causes of deaths from family members. The program allows for next of kin to retroactively claim the compensation, and it will continue to be provided for deaths that may occur in the future phases of the Covid-19 pandemic.
