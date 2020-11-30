COVINGTON — The Newton County School System announced Sunday evening that Indian Creek Middle School would be temporarily closed for in-person instruction. The school is tentatively expected to reopen on Dec. 7.
According to the school system, the closure is due to an unexpected number of staff absences and a precautionary quarantine.
During the closure period, all students who had been attending school in person will switch to virtual instruction.
Students who need to pick up medication or other items that they must have during the closure should call the school’s front office to make an appointment. Students needing to borrow technology for the week may pick up a device at the school between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Those who have questions regarding technology should reach out to the school. Please note that students may obtain a free breakfast and lunch meal at any school location.
The temporary closing at Indian Creek follows an announcement last week that about 40 students and their teachers at Veterans Memorial Middle School had been advised to quarantine for 14 days due to exposure to an individual with COVID-19. The school was deep cleaned over the weekend.
The temporary closing and quarantine are necessary precautions as the school system works to ensure in-person learning can continue in other schools. The school system anticipates there will be additional quarantines and potential school closures during the pandemic. The school system advises residents to stay home when you’re sick; get tested if you’re symptomatic; report your child’s positive test to their school; if you are directed to quarantine, follow the instructions and limit interaction with non-family members; socially distance, wash your hands often, and wear a mask when in public.
