The family of the gunman who killed three people during a weekend mall shooting in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood has released a statement expressing condolences to the families impacted.

The gunman, Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, was shot dead by a legally armed bystander shortly after he opened fire with a rifle. Authorities have said he was armed with two rifles, a Glock pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He fired 24 shots before being killed.

CNN's Steve Almasy, Jessica N. Flynn and Sharif Paget contributed to this report.

