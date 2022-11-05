Hornbeck, MaryBeth-3 (1).jpg

MaryBeth Hornbeck

Did you know that the average waste per person in the U.S. is 1,600 pounds per year? We are the #1 trash producing country in the world. Specifically in Georgia, nearly 70% of what goes into a landfill is actually recyclable and 2.6 million tons of items that could be recycled were thrown away instead. The estimated market value of those tossed items is over $300 million!

Recycling items like plastic bottles, glass, paper, and electronics is good for both the environment and the economy According to the Department of Energy, recycled paper uses 40% less energy to make new products and recycled aluminum uses 90% less energy when compared to making products from similar new material! Glass is infinitely recyclable without loss in purity or quality. There’s a lot we can do so read on for ways to celebrate America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.

Recommended for you

Contact MaryBeth Hornbeck, Rockdale County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos