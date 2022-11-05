Did you know that the average waste per person in the U.S. is 1,600 pounds per year? We are the #1 trash producing country in the world. Specifically in Georgia, nearly 70% of what goes into a landfill is actually recyclable and 2.6 million tons of items that could be recycled were thrown away instead. The estimated market value of those tossed items is over $300 million!
Recycling items like plastic bottles, glass, paper, and electronics is good for both the environment and the economy According to the Department of Energy, recycled paper uses 40% less energy to make new products and recycled aluminum uses 90% less energy when compared to making products from similar new material! Glass is infinitely recyclable without loss in purity or quality. There’s a lot we can do so read on for ways to celebrate America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.
Educate yourself on local recycling options and events — Municipalities and waste haulers put a lot of effort into making their recycling options easy to understand. Visit the website of your city or county or waste management company to see exactly what can be picked up curbside and what can be brought to the recycling center for free disposal or a small fee. Some recycling centers are available to city or county residents, while others are open to the public. For example, Rockdale County recycling center is only open to residents but takes glass, cans, 1 & 2 plastic bottles, wet cell batteries and up to four tires per week for free and takes electronics, furniture, latex paint, and garbage for a small fee. Additionally, Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful has bi-annual e-waste and paper shredding events for residents. If it’s more convenient to your residence, the city of Snellville Recycling Center accepts many items including electronics for free, regardless of residence.
Avoid key mistakes — Many people are “wishful recyclers” hoping they can throw many items in the bin and have it all come out okay! These behaviors can contaminate whole batches of recycling or damage recycling equipment. Educate yourself on what is eligible for recycling and ditch the rest. Some key things are to always rinse jars and cans, replace lids on bottles, and discard paper with food waste rather than recycling. Never bag your recyclables since plastic bags can get tangled in the equipment and damage it. Styrofoam and glass are usually not recyclable curbside but there may be other options.
Take it back to the store — Next time you go to a store, take note of the recycling bins near the front. You might be surprised to see what there is! For example, many stores have bins for plastic overwrap, films, and bags. Save the bags from grocery shopping as well as plastic wrappers from paper towels and toilet paper and return them to the store when you can. Home improvement stores have bins for compact fluorescent bulbs and batteries and office supply stores take back ink cartridges.
Visit a CHaRM — If you’re passionate about recycling more of your items, you can check out a Center for Hard to Recycle Materials or “CHaRM” in Atlanta or Athens. They have small fees and require appointments, but can accept things like Styrofoam, Pyrex, crystal, shredded paper, corks, and more.
Check out TerraCycle.com — The Terracycle website has a variety of recycling programs that you can participate in from home or corporately with school or work groups. They work with hard to recycle products that typically are not included in recycling centers or curbside single-stream programs. Certain companies like Kroger, Taco Bell, Gerber, Colgate, and Gillette have partnered for free recycling programs where you can mail back everything from razors to taco sauce packages. There are other paid programs like their Zero Waste Boxes for individuals or companies to utilize.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.