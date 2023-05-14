Many homeowners are concerned that all or parts of their warm season grass lawns, which include bermuda, zoysia, centipede, and St. Augustine grasses, have not entirely come out of dormancy and turned green. The unseasonably hard freeze in December has caused damage to these lawns. The temperatures were quite frigid for several days, with lows in the single digits. Additionally, our area had several days of snow and ice. The cool spring has also delayed lawns from coming out of dormancy. Some turfgrasses are less tolerant of cold than others, but the winter has impacted all types. Special care is necessary to ensure that the lawns recover and green up.
The most planted turfgrass is bermuda. It can survive our summer’s hot, dry conditions and requires minimal maintenance. Local bermudagrass lawns have been slow to green up. The hybrid bermudagrass varieties have fared better than the common ones. Most of these lawns have survived the cold temperatures and are slowly turning green due to the weather conditions. Also, soil temperatures have been slow to warm up as well, thus contributing to the problem. Areas of the lawn with ice and snow present for several days have been particularly affected. Avoid applying fertilizers until the grass is roughly 90% green.
Zoysiagrass lawns have also suffered in some cases, but most have survived the winter. The grass has been slow to resume active growth. Zoysiagrass is a slower-growing species, and it will take longer to green up than other turfgrass species. ‘’Meyer’’ zoysiagrass can tolerate extreme cold quite well, so these lawns will green up more rapidly. The different varieties vary in their susceptibility to the cold, but most are somewhat tolerant. As the environmental conditions become more favorable for growth, zoysiagrass lawns will green up and start actively growing.
Centipedegrass and St. Augustinegrass lawns suffered the most from the extreme cold. Unlike other turfgrasses, both are spread by stolons or runners above ground. Thus, they are more susceptible to cold temperatures. The best action is to observe how much of the lawn turns green over the next few weeks. In many cases, they will recover. However, in other situations, some or all the lawns must be replaced.
Centipedegrass is a slower-growing grass that requires minimal maintenance, and its tolerance to cold temperatures varies. If you have a centipedegrass lawn, wait a few weeks to see if it greens up. The centipede variety “TifBlair’’ has greater tolerance to the cold and is commonly used. These lawns stand a greater chance of recovery.
St. Augustine grass is less common than other turfgrasses, but many local homeowners have lawns with this grass. It has the virtues of having wide blue—green grass blades that form a lush carpet of grass and shade tolerance. However, our area is on the very north range of where the grass can be grown. The varieties Raleigh and Palmetto have better cold tolerance than others. St. Augustine lawns that have survived are weaker and are more susceptible to chinch bugs, an insect that frequently infects these lawns. Apply an insecticide labeled for controlling this insect on turfgrasses to reduce the likelihood of infestation.
Tall fescue lawns have suffered little to no damage due to the cold winter. It is a cool season grass that thrives in areas farther north with much colder temperatures. It does stress out during hot, dry periods in the summer, so supplemental watering is often required to keep it healthy.
Area lawns have been impacted by the unseasonably cold temperatures of this winter. Proper maintenance during the growing season, such as adequate water, fertilizer, correct mowing, and pest control, will keep the turfgrass healthy and more resistant to cold damage.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu.
