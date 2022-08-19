2019_AmySmith.jpg

Amy Smith

One of the most commonly diagnosed plant diseases in Georgia is caused by too much water. University of Georgia specialists say that more than a third of samples they receive are root rot diseases. The problem with root rot is that the symptoms are often confusing. People see plants that are wilted and yellowing, with stunned growth and they naturally think the problem is lack of water — so they water more. Unfortunately, the causes of root rot — pythium and rhizoctonia — are both very aggressive pathogens that thrive in wet soil.

Good drainage

Contact Amy smith, UGA extension, Rockdale County, amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

