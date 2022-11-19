TimothyDaly.jpg

Daly

Most gardeners focus on plants that bloom in the spring, and some on the fall color of a plant. One attribute often overlooked is berries, which can bring color to the landscape. Many birds and other wildlife are attracted to them as a food source. Most berries last much longer than flower blossoms, thus extending the period of color. Including plants that bear berries at different times of the year will add to the aesthetics of the landscape.

Firethorn or pyracantha is one of the best berry-producing plants. They are bright red with hybrids that are red or orange. They produce massive quantities of them that can last until late winter. Pyracanthas grow rapidly up to 2 feet per year, and mature ones can reach heights of 10-15 feet. They are an excellent plant for hedges and barriers due to their formidable thorns.

Recommended for you

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos