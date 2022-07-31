We’ve all heard of spring cleaning, but when is the last time you thought about “summer cleaning”? It may not have the same ring to it, but we all have habits and equipment that get the bulk of their use in the warmer weather! Read on for tips from the American Cleaning Institute and UGA Cooperative Extension about cleaning true summer staples: grills and areas where you use sunscreen.
Grill cleaning: Cleaning your grill is important for performance, but also for safety. You always want to check the owner’s manual for considerations for your specific model; if you do not have yours anymore, you can likely find it online. In general, it is much easier and more effective to clean a warm grill after each use rather than letting it sit and cleaning a cold one before your next cookout!
While your meat or other food is resting, leave the grill on to burn off as much food residue as possible. Then, being careful not to burn yourself, use a brush or wad of aluminum foil to remove the remaining food particles. There have been reports of wire brush bristles breaking off, sticking to the grill, and accidentally being ingested and causing injury. The risk for this is even greater when the brush is old and the bristles are loose. Consider alternative tools such as grill pumice stones or coil-shaped brushes that are bristle free. If you use a bristle brush, always check for wear and tear before use and replace frequently before bristles become loose.
If removable grates are still dirty after these steps, consider soaking in the sink or the tub with warm water and soap, then brush again. The final step is to air dry and return to the grill.
Do not forget side tables and small burners! Clean those surfaces with spray cleaners and paper towels or disinfectant wipes after each use. Be wary of cross-contamination before raw and cooked foods, using different platters and utensils for each.
Sunscreen snafus: Sunscreen is necessary to protect us from the sun’s strong rays.
However, the formulations that work well for our skin are not so great for our floors, furniture and clothing. When possible, opt for a porch or somewhere outside to apply and make sure it is dry before sitting on furniture!
With clothing, most commercial products wash out easily. Be sure to pretreat stains and launder using the hottest water recommended for the fabric. Check that stains are gone before putting them in the dryer.
If sunscreen gets on tile floors, it may stain and make it slippery. Fill a bucket with warm water, soap and a small amount of ammonia. The ammonia will cut through the waterproof barrier of the sunscreen. Scrub until all is removed, rinse, and dry.
If on a wooden floor, start by removing as much as possible with a dry cloth. Wipe the area with a damp cloth and spray the area with a degreasing cleanser. Scrub the area gently with a clean cloth, rinse with water and repeat until all is removed. Be sure to dry the area!
If sunscreen residue gets on leather furniture, start by blotting it with paper towels. Then make a mild but sudsy soap solution with warm water. Use a sponge to apply only the soap foam to the leather surface and wipe dry with a clean cloth. Finish with a leather conditioner.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
