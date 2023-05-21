TimothyDaly.jpg

The spring landscape has many flowering shrubs that color the landscape, such as azaleas, forsythias, and spiraeas. Now that we enter the summer months, many shrubs produce colorful blooms. Many plants tolerate Georgia’s heat and humidity while providing beauty in the home landscape. Among the many shrubs that provide summer interest are hydrangeas, crape myrtles, hypericums, chaste trees, bottlebrush buckeye, clethra, and althea or Rose of Sharon.

Hydrangeas welcome the heat of summer to make new growth. The big-leafed hydrangeas produce big, blue, mop-headed flowers with large mounds of foliage supporting multitudes of flowers. The flowers are generally blue in our acid soils, but applying lime to the soil will turn them pink or purple. Two selections are available that keep blooming all summer. Endless Summer and Penny Mac keep producing new flowers until frost. Hydrangeas require afternoon shade and a steady supply of moisture.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

