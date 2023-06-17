The Extension Office receives many calls and questions from home gardeners every year about controlling insect pests and diseases troubling their vegetable gardens. Many prefer to use recommended pesticides on their garden crops, but increasingly more people want to reduce or eliminate them. You can still grow many bountiful crops if you prefer to use few or no pesticides in your vegetable garden. The secret to organic gardening is to follow good gardening practices as closely as possible.
Avoid planting the same crop in the same place year after year. Rotating crops helps keep vital soil nutrients from being depleted. For example, legumes add nitrogen to the soil, and tomatoes remove nitrogen. It prevents the buildup of diseases and insect pests. If you plant tomatoes in the same spot year after year, you will most likely have problems with several fungal diseases. By locating your tomato plants in the same spot every year, you will almost guarantee that you will have these issues. Therefore, rotate your tomato spot yearly with corn or beans, which are not susceptible to early blight disease.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
