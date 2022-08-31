When cutting your grass recently, you may have noticed that what was once your nice, thick, green lawn has turned into a not-so-nice, thick, green something else. What is this “stuff” that’s taking over the lawn? And can it be stopped from spreading over your entire yard? Most likely, the problem is moss, although it may be algae in some cases.

Moss and algae are simply plants looking for a home; if the right conditions are provided, they can quickly take up residence and do quite well, which is the way nature intended it, so let’s see what created the conditions for these two turf pests to occur in the first place. Mosses are tiny plants that produce a mass of fine stems that can survive under very shady conditions. Moss will take over and grow where the shade is so dense during the summer that not enough light is present to support the growth of turfgrass, such as bermudagrass, which is highly sensitive to shade. Moss also thrives during periods of high humidity and in water-logged soils like we had earlier this year due to heavy spring rainfalls.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County.  For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

