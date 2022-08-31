When cutting your grass recently, you may have noticed that what was once your nice, thick, green lawn has turned into a not-so-nice, thick, green something else. What is this “stuff” that’s taking over the lawn? And can it be stopped from spreading over your entire yard? Most likely, the problem is moss, although it may be algae in some cases.
Moss and algae are simply plants looking for a home; if the right conditions are provided, they can quickly take up residence and do quite well, which is the way nature intended it, so let’s see what created the conditions for these two turf pests to occur in the first place. Mosses are tiny plants that produce a mass of fine stems that can survive under very shady conditions. Moss will take over and grow where the shade is so dense during the summer that not enough light is present to support the growth of turfgrass, such as bermudagrass, which is highly sensitive to shade. Moss also thrives during periods of high humidity and in water-logged soils like we had earlier this year due to heavy spring rainfalls.
Algae is a simple plant that has no vascular system. It usually forms a dense green mat or scum over the soil surface, although reddish or brownish forms may also occur in some situations. Algae needs plenty of water and lots of sunshine for growth. Algae form a black crust that becomes rigid and relatively water-resistant when the soil dries.
The good thing is that these plants are not parasitic and do not kill grass like diseases can do. They are, however, a good indicator that your lawn is in trouble. One factor common with moss and algae is poor growing conditions for lawn grasses. The principal problems are usually hard, compacted soils that restrict root development. Soils with high clay content, such as the type we have here in Henry County, are easily compacted from foot traffic and settling clay particles over time as water works through the soil profile.
The best solution is using a soil aerator that removes plugs of soil from the ground, thus enhancing soil drainage. Suppose the affected area has very little grass. In that case, it is better to start over by tilling the soil to a depth of six inches to break up the restrictive layer and incorporate lime and fertilizer into the soil, according to soil tests. Soils with low fertility and low pH (acidic soils) lead to poor growing conditions for grass and encourage the growth of algae, moss, and weeds.
Improving drainage with the incorporation of organic matter helps reduce moss. Low areas that do not drain well should be contoured. In some cases, using drain tiles or installing a French drain can help remove excess water and improve growing conditions for turfgrasses. Sometimes we may create water problems through excessive water applications. Adjust irrigation systems to match the soil conditions and plant needs.
Shade encourages moss to grow and become thick. If grass doesn’t grow in these areas, it may be necessary to utilize a shade-tolerant ground cover, such as liriope, or cover the area in mulch.
Many people ask if chemicals are available to eliminate moss. Although some are effective, they are only temporary, and the problem will return in time. Copper sulfate can be applied at the rate according to label directions. It can be purchased at local garden centers, farm supply dealers, or building supply stores. Removing moss and algae is the only sure method of eliminating them by hand raking.
Remember, getting rid of moss and algae is the easy part. When these problems occur, something needs to be done to improve the growing conditions on your lawn. Otherwise, the grass will continue to decline, and the moss or algae may be the only green part of your lawn.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
