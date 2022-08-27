Kitchens are the heart of the home, which make them the perfect place for families to learn and play. Cooking together is a great way to introduce your kids (and other family members!) to new foods, allow children to develop self-esteem by allowing them to contribute to the family meal, and to help children become more self-sufficient in their eating. It’s never to early or too late to start!
Time in the kitchen has many benefits for you. Actions like scrubbing, tearing, rolling and pouring develop motor skills, while cooking activities help develop socialization skills like sharing and teamwork. It is also a great way to improve language and STEM skills. Small children can understand new words like flatten, freeze, blend, add, strain and sift because the words are acted out in cooking activities. Cooking gives kids an opportunity to observe, question, interpret, reason and solve problems.
So, now that you are convinced to get those kids in the kitchen, how should you go about it? Keep in mind that safety is the most important cooking skill. This means you should plan projects that are appropriate for their level of development. There are many age-appropriate tasks! For instance, some 2-year-olds can scrub and tear so they can help make a salad. Most 3-year-olds can mix, shake and spread. Four-year-olds can roll, mash and peel. Most 5-year-olds can measure, cut, grate and beat. Keep in mind, though, that children develop at different rates, so you have to judge for yourself their readiness for any activities.
UGA Extension advises that adults supervise constantly but keep your participation to a minimum whenever possible. Always keep a first aid kit handy as accidents happen even to the most experienced cooks! When cooking with kids, make sure your child can sit or stand at a comfortable level while working. Turn pot handles away from the edge of the range to prevent spills and burns. Keep instructions simple and short. Whenever possible, use items that are unbreakable. You may need to help with washing, rinsing and sanitizing cutting boards or countertops before starting and right after any raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs touch them.
Remind your little ones:
1. to always get permission before using heat or knives and before tasting
2. to always wash their hands before handling any food and after handling raw meats, poultry, seafood, flour or eggs and before touching anything else.
3. to keep hands away from hair, mouths and noses while preparing food.
4. to use hot mitts for putting things in or taking things out of the oven, lifting lids on pots of hot foods, etc.
5. to keep fingers away from mixer blades or blender blades.
6. to chop or slice on a cutting board, not in their hands.
7. to never plug in or unplug appliances with wet hands.
8. to roll up their sleeves so they do not get caught on pot handles or get too close to burners.
9. to be careful when opening and handling cans because lids and edges can be sharp.
10. that cleaning up as you go is an important part of cooking.
If you’d like help with choosing recipes for your family, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck, Rockdale County FACS Agent at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu or visit foodtalk.org. You can also join us from any county for our Free Virtual Kids in the Kitchen cooking club, which is open to all ages with adult supervision. The fall season starts on September 27 from 5:30-7:30 pm and registration is open now at bit.ly/cookingclubfall2022. We hope you get the kids in the kitchen and cook up some fun — the safe way.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.
