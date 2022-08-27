Hornbeck, MaryBeth-3 (1).jpg

Kitchens are the heart of the home, which make them the perfect place for families to learn and play. Cooking together is a great way to introduce your kids (and other family members!) to new foods, allow children to develop self-esteem by allowing them to contribute to the family meal, and to help children become more self-sufficient in their eating. It’s never to early or too late to start!

Time in the kitchen has many benefits for you. Actions like scrubbing, tearing, rolling and pouring develop motor skills, while cooking activities help develop socialization skills like sharing and teamwork. It is also a great way to improve language and STEM skills. Small children can understand new words like flatten, freeze, blend, add, strain and sift because the words are acted out in cooking activities. Cooking gives kids an opportunity to observe, question, interpret, reason and solve problems.

For more cleaning resources, visit the home section of fcs.uga.edu/extension or cleaninginstitute.org/cleaning-tips/cleaning-schedule. You can also contact MaryBeth Hornbeck, Rockdale County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu.

