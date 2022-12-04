December is upon us, so why not get started early for next year’s garden to-do list.
Spread manure, rotted sawdust, and leaves over the vegetable garden and plow them under; you’ll be surprised at the difference this organic matter will make in the fertility, physical structure, and water-holding capacity of the soil. Not interested in getting manure and rotted sawdust in bulk, try ordering premium humus compost that contains both macronutrients and micronutrients from Soil Cubed (www.soil3.com). Check out their website for details as their large “big yellow bag” can be delivered to your residence! A good general ratio to follow is: 75% native soil:25% Organic Matter (OM). Thoroughly incorporate whatever organic matter you choose to use into your planting row or new shrub/flower bed. You can also side-dress with a few shovelfuls of the compost around established shrubs, or a light layer of OM over established bulb and flower beds to give them a boost. Our soil here in the Georgia Piedmont is short on OM due to our heat and humidity. OM is where all the micro-organism magic happens converting soil minerals and elements into simpler forms the plant roots can take up!
Take a soil sample to allow plenty of time to get the report back. Lime applied now will be of more benefit next year than if it is applied in the spring before planting. Always apply Dolomitic limestone in order to get both calcium and magnesium. Get the granular form as it is much easier to handle than the powdered form.
Save those leaves for the compost heap or use as free mulch in established beds.
Take an inventory. Maybe you had too much of some vegetables and not enough of others. Make a note about favorite varieties and start planning next year’s garden now!
You’re wise to order flower and vegetable seeds in December or January while the supply is plentiful. Review the results of last year’s garden and order the more successful varieties. Our Vegetable Planting Chart has a list of cultivars or varieties that do well here.You may have seeds left over from last year. Check their viability by placing some in damp paper towels and observing the germination percentage. If the percentage is low, order new ones. Burpee and Johnny’s Selected Seeds are reputable mail order companies. Try Eden Brothers for heirloom and hard-to-find flowers.
Before sending in your seed order, draw a map of the garden area and decide the direction and length of the rows, how much row spacing is needed for each vegetable. That way, you won’t order too many seeds. This same advice applies to the flower garden. Try new cultivars, add more color, change the color scheme, layer the colors by having taller and shorter plants and just have fun trying a new look for your annual flower beds.
Look around for tools you do not have and hint for these for Christmas presents. Don’t forget to clean and sharpen your favorite tools as well so they will be ready to go come spring.
