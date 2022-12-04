2019_AmySmith.jpg

Amy Smith

December is upon us, so why not get started early for next year’s garden to-do list.

Spread manure, rotted sawdust, and leaves over the vegetable garden and plow them under; you’ll be surprised at the difference this organic matter will make in the fertility, physical structure, and water-holding capacity of the soil. Not interested in getting manure and rotted sawdust in bulk, try ordering premium humus compost that contains both macronutrients and micronutrients from Soil Cubed (www.soil3.com). Check out their website for details as their large “big yellow bag” can be delivered to your residence! A good general ratio to follow is: 75% native soil:25% Organic Matter (OM). Thoroughly incorporate whatever organic matter you choose to use into your planting row or new shrub/flower bed. You can also side-dress with a few shovelfuls of the compost around established shrubs, or a light layer of OM over established bulb and flower beds to give them a boost. Our soil here in the Georgia Piedmont is short on OM due to our heat and humidity. OM is where all the micro-organism magic happens converting soil minerals and elements into simpler forms the plant roots can take up!

Contact Amy smith, UGA extension, Rockdale County, at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

