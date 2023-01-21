TimothyDaly.jpg

Daly

Bats evoke strong emotions in people. Some people love to have them around, while others prefer to watch them only on television documentaries. Here are some “bat facts” that may help you appreciate this flying wonder better.

Many fallacies exist concerning bats, often from horror movies that characterize bats as vicious, rabid, annoying, and creepy. Bats can make good neighbors. They are often living in your neighborhood without you knowing it.

Recommended for you

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos