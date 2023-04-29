Many have discovered exciting and varied types of cacti. They come in many sizes, shapes, and growth characteristics, and some with beautiful blooms. Cacti are plants with thick fleshy tissues adapted for water storage known as succulents. All members of the cactus family are succulent, in addition to other species of plants. If given proper care and conditions, they will thrive.
Many cacti plants are available at local garden centers and nurseries. Look for plants that are healthy and show no insect or disease symptoms. Many larger cactus plants can be expensive, but if you stop and think about how slowly cacti grow, you can better understand why larger cacti of certain varieties have a higher cost.
An inexpensive way to get started with cacti is to grow them from seed. They grow slowly and will take several years before they reach maturity to bloom. Planting seeds has the benefit of watching them grow from seedlings to full-grown plants.
Many experts recommend replanting cacti in new soil every year or two, which is only sometimes necessary. Our clay soil is not favorable for their growth, although some, such as the prickly-pear cactus, can do so. The most essential characteristic of a soil mix for cacti would be the looseness of the mix. The soil must be loose and porous. Some people plant cacti in the sand, but a proper mix is much better than all sand. An appropriate mixture of soil for cacti would contain one-part coarse sand (not fine concrete sand), one-part organic matter (leaf mold, peat moss, fine pine bark), and one part of either perlite or vermiculite. If this soil stays too wet, then add some more sand.
Cacti require full sun to grow and prosper in our homes. Most originate from arid, hot areas where the plants get full sun. Therefore, for best growth, provide as much light as possible.
If you do not have enough windows where your cactus plants can get full sun, then you may want to place part of them under fluorescent tubes — most cacti flowers are only in full sun. Even night-blooming cacti require full sun in the daytime. Lack of light may be one of the reasons they are not blooming. A cactus must be a certain age before it flowers, but it must also receive an adequate amount of light, either sunlight or artificial light, from a fluorescent tube.
Try something new by planting cacti. They are easy to maintain and are a source of beauty and interest.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
