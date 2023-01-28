Many of us are noticing plant damage in our landscapes after this historic freeze over the holidays. Along with that comes the question of “What do I do?” Believe it or not, just leave the dead plant material for now! Pruning encourages new growth in a plant and with more winter to come, any new growth would be vulnerable if we get another freeze. It’s best to just leave the plants as they are for now. Unfortunately, it will be a wait and see scenario until spring.
Here are plant tips from our UGA Extension specialist:
Woody Ornamentals: “The hard freeze likely affected plants, especially ones in exposed locations and those with marginal cold hardiness. For the woody plants, much of the year-old twigs on the canopy periphery have been affected. In the north, they call this ‘frost pruning.’ You can assess the damage (that is, how far down the stem the dead cells extend) later when the tissue dries out. These affected portions can be pruned off in the spring but if left, the plant will outgrow them — in a way “shed” them, as the buds break and new twigs start growing. Pruning now is not recommended, because that damaged tissue can serve as protection in case we get more hard frosts later.” Bodie Pennisi, Horticulture Specialist
Turf: “We will not truly know until spring green-up, but grasses that were fully dormant likely will not have any long-term effects. Microclimates (e.g. shade) may be exceptions. In general, our turfgrasses are resilient plants and will likely be fine. Exceptions may include the stoloniferous species (i.e. centipedegrass and St. Augustinegrass) being grown beyond their ideal zone of adaptation (e.g. Macon). From a turfgrass perspective, it was better for this freeze to occur in December than in March.” Clint Waltz, Turf Specialist
Tropical and citrus trees: “Do not prune citrus trees now. We do not yet know the extent of damage to limbs, branches, and the trunks of trees. By May or June limb damage will be obvious. Wait until then to prune these dead limbs by pruning into the green wood below the dead wood. Any fruit left on trees was frozen and is no longer good. In general, frozen fruit is only good to use as juice, but fruit should be juiced within a couple of days after freezing.” Jake Price, Citrus Agent
The positive side to this freeze, insect and fungus pressures will be reduced in spring for agriculture, fruit, lawn and landscape plants. Also, anything lost to the freeze damage will simply get composted, be recycled and return to the earth as nutrients.
For more information, check out our publication via internet search: Effects of Low Temperature on Plants — UGA Extension. It’s been recently reviewed and update by UGA Extension Specialist with sections for greenhouse and nursery growersby: Bodie Pennisi, Paul Thomas, and Eric Stallknecht, Department of Horticulture.
Severe pruning in the spring and some TLC are going to be required to help our plants recover. One way to do this is to take a soil sample and submit it to the Extension Office. A routine sample will provide the soil’s pH and nutrient levels. The UGA Lab can then provide a current fertilization recommendation for your specific lawn and garden. Happy New Year and Happy Gardening Rockdale County!
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
