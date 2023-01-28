2019_AmySmith.jpg

Amy Smith

Many of us are noticing plant damage in our landscapes after this historic freeze over the holidays. Along with that comes the question of “What do I do?” Believe it or not, just leave the dead plant material for now! Pruning encourages new growth in a plant and with more winter to come, any new growth would be vulnerable if we get another freeze. It’s best to just leave the plants as they are for now. Unfortunately, it will be a wait and see scenario until spring.

Here are plant tips from our UGA Extension specialist:

Contact Amy smith, UGA extension, Rockdale County, at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

