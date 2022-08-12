Is there anything better than biting into a perfectly ripe Georgia peach during peak season? I don’t know about you, but some of my favorite memories involve gathering around the table with family and highlighting the simple but delicious flavors of summer produce. It’s such a shame to wait for summer to roll around again before you can enjoy some more perfect blueberries or sweet corn.
Thankfully, with a little planning and preparation many of these fruits and vegetables will freeze beautifully so you can enjoy them throughout the year, whether it’s at a tailgate, a Christmas party or Easter dinner! Freezing is one of the quickest and easiest ways to preserve foods because it can be done in less time than canning or drying, the processes are simple and batches can be scaled to fit your family’s needs. Frozen foods have good natural color, flavor and nutritive value even months later!
Read on for some tips for successful freezing from the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension and the National Center for Home Food Preservation.
Freeze foods as quickly as possible for good texture. It’s best to set freezer temperatures to -10˚F the day before you freeze large quantities. Also, spread packages around the freezer for initial freezing, then stack once solid. The higher the temperature, the shorter the shelf life; food will last a year at 0˚F but only 5 months at 5˚F!
Remember that air is the enemy! Prevent freezer burn and off flavors by packaging or wrapping foods in moisture and vapor resistant materials. You have room for personal preference here — there are several reusable rigid freezer-safe containers on the market, as well as disposable flexible wrappings like freezer bags, plastic wrap, freezer paper and heavy duty foil.
Use the highest quality produce you can find —freezing will not improve the quality of your food or kill any bacteria so avoid food on it’s last legs, wash all produce thoroughly and work under sanitary conditions.
Label, label, label! Though you can identify food when you put it in the freezer, it’s not as easy to identify when you take it out. Make sure you write key information on all packaging, such as what it contains, how you prepared it, the date it was packaged and the amount. For ease with recipes, it may be nice to have 1 cup portions of blueberries or peach halves ready to go rather than packaging a whole bushel together.
Find good instructions, like those from UGA Extension, for your specific food — berries, other fruits and vegetables all require different preparation techniques. Blueberries can be “dry-packed” and frozen on a cookie sheet in a single layer, then packaged in a freezer bag. Peaches are better with a sugar or syrup pack. Corn and other vegetables require blanching to stop enzymes and prevent browning during freezer storage.
Hopefully these tips will help you enjoy summer’s best well into the fall and maybe longer! Contact the Extension office with any questions about freezing and thawing recommendations or what to do when the power goes out! For more information about canning, freezing, or drying visit the National Center for Home Food Preservation at nchfp.uga.edu or contact MaryBeth Hornbeck, Rockdale County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, at marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu.
