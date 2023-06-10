TimothyDaly.jpg

Recently HBO has had a series called “The Last of Us,” which is about a fungus infecting people and turning them into zombies. However, the story is fictional, as even though fungal infections in people are increasingly becoming problematic, they will not do what the series portrays. Plants have serious issues with fungi, much more than people. Their damage can be minor, such as a leaf spot disease interfering with the aesthetics of the plants to destroying a crop. The recent warm weather and rain provide the ideal conditions for plant diseases.

For a plant disease to occur, you must have a disease organism (pathogen), a susceptible host, and favorable environmental conditions. Although plants can get bacterial infections and viral diseases, fungi are the most common cause of plant disease. Most fungi reproduce by spores that can be spread by wind and splashing rain.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

