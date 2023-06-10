...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Saturday June 10...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Saturday June
10.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Recently HBO has had a series called “The Last of Us,” which is about a fungus infecting people and turning them into zombies. However, the story is fictional, as even though fungal infections in people are increasingly becoming problematic, they will not do what the series portrays. Plants have serious issues with fungi, much more than people. Their damage can be minor, such as a leaf spot disease interfering with the aesthetics of the plants to destroying a crop. The recent warm weather and rain provide the ideal conditions for plant diseases.
For a plant disease to occur, you must have a disease organism (pathogen), a susceptible host, and favorable environmental conditions. Although plants can get bacterial infections and viral diseases, fungi are the most common cause of plant disease. Most fungi reproduce by spores that can be spread by wind and splashing rain.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.