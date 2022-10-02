If you are anything like me, you could think of 10 ways you could enjoy a crisp, juicy apple during the fall; applesauce, apple chips, apple topping on pancakes, apple relish on a cheese plate, and more! There are many varieties available in stores and at produce stands, but if you’re looking for a fun family activity, consider visiting a local U-pick farm. We’re nearing the end of the season so act now; apple season in Georgia lasts from late August through mid-to-late October.
If you would like to extend the harvest, consider home food preservation. Read on for tips from the National Center for Home Food Preservation about safe methods that will allow you enjoy your apples for months to come. This article is a great starting point but will not provide enough information for a step-by-step process.
For all canning and preserving projects, the final product is only as good as the quality of the fruit you start with. Canning or drying is never recommended to “salvage” food that is on its last legs. Always wash your apples well and trim away any bruises or blemishes.
Want a simple project? Try apple chips! For best results, you’ll want to use an electric food dehydrator, but results can be achieved if your oven can register temperatures as low as 140°F. Core your apples and cut into quarters, then trim into ¼ inch pieces. Dip in a 1:1 mixture of lemon juice and water, then place on a dehydrator tray and dry at 140°F for six-12 hours. Drying may take twice as long in an oven and uses more energy, as you need to prop the door open the entire time. Fruit is finished drying when it is soft, pliable, and leathery.
Apples are acidic enough to be safely canned in a water bath canner. When you begin your processing time, make sure the water is at a rolling boil and not a simmer. You can also use a pressure canner if you so choose — just make sure you follow the right processing times for that method.
Check your recipe! Cook times and other details in a safe canning recipe are all based in science. Unlike cooking and other kitchen endeavors, these are not suggestions and cannot be tweaked!
Decide if you’re doing quarts or pints, hot pack or raw pack, applesauce or apple slices and follow the instructions as closely as possible. Remember that safe canning takes a defined processing time — any jar that is warm and cools down may seal but that doesn’t mean that all microorganisms of concern have been removed.
To maximize your efforts, calculate how much preserving you want to do. For applesauce, 21 pounds will make 7 quarts, 13.5 pounds will yield 9 pints.
Sliced apples are not as tightly packed, so 19 pounds will yield 7 quarts, and a little over 12 pounds will make 9 pints. 3 pounds of dried apples will fill a quart freezer bag.
For best quality, canned apples should be consumed in a year; however, they are safe as long as the seal is not broken, and all canning steps were done properly.
For more information and recipes, visit the National Center for Home Food Preservation website at nchfp.uga.edu or contact MaryBeth Hornbeck, Rockdale County FACS Agent, at marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu or 770-278-7373.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.