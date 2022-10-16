Our state has a climate that permits the growing of many ornamental plants in the landscape. Hollies are some of the most durable and have many shapes and sizes. Over 300 recognized varieties exist, with more being introduced each year. They belong to the genus Ilex, which is native to every continent except Antarctica.

We sometimes think of hollies as small trees that give us Christmas color with their red berries and green, spiny leaves. But many hollies are nothing like that. For instance, they can range in height from 18 inches to more than 50 feet. From the majestic, conical Nellie R. Stevens holly to the delicately branched, low-growing Helleri holly, there is one for everyone.

Recommended for you

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos