When the weather starts to warm up and gardens are planted, it is very tempting to go out every day and give your garden a small little drink of water, especially if it did not rain that day, but is that what is best for your garden? If not, what should you be doing instead? Let’s talk about it.
It is no secret that the weather in Georgia likes to do a little back and forth, especially when it comes to rain during the summer months, which is a bit of a toss up when it comes to summer vegetable gardens. I know it is tempting to pull out your garden hose and wet the plants every day that rain is not around, but in reality, watering this way can do more harm than good for your vegetables. In the middle of summer your vegetables will need about 1.5 inches of water per week. This may not always come from rain, as we are prone to periods of drought, but there are certain ways to water. Your garden will be best off with 1-2 deep soakings every week. When you do this, water deeply so that the soil will be wet until about 6 inches deep. This way, you will not have to water nearly as often, and it will encourage better root growth of your plants.
Fluctuations in watering, like what could happen if you lightly watered every day, can cause fluctuations in soil moisture which could lead to various levels of diseases and abnormalities. However, overwatering can be just as damaging. Not only is overwatering your plants just a waste of water, it can also make them slow to grow, can hinder production, can make nutrients bypass your roots, increase disease chances, and even leach off fertilizers or pesticides that you use, which can then lead to water pollution. You want your plants to be watered, but not waterlogged.
Another thing, try not to water your plants at the hottest part of the day, and when the sun is not at its peak. If you water when it is so hot and the sun is beating down on the plants, your water can quickly evaporate, and in some instances can even burn the foliage on your plants. The best time to water is early in the mornings or in the evenings, sometime between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. This way, you are minimizing your evaporation loss and not running the risk of burning/scalding your plants.
Watering gardens can seem a little tricky, especially with the weather that we have here in Georgia. If you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me at 770-278-7373 or at mckenzie.wheeler@uga.edu. I would also love to hear any suggestions on future article topics. Happy May, Rockdale County!
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.