McKenzie Wheeler ANR headshot .jpg

McKenzie Wheeler

When the weather starts to warm up and gardens are planted, it is very tempting to go out every day and give your garden a small little drink of water, especially if it did not rain that day, but is that what is best for your garden? If not, what should you be doing instead? Let’s talk about it.

It is no secret that the weather in Georgia likes to do a little back and forth, especially when it comes to rain during the summer months, which is a bit of a toss up when it comes to summer vegetable gardens. I know it is tempting to pull out your garden hose and wet the plants every day that rain is not around, but in reality, watering this way can do more harm than good for your vegetables. In the middle of summer your vegetables will need about 1.5 inches of water per week. This may not always come from rain, as we are prone to periods of drought, but there are certain ways to water. Your garden will be best off with 1-2 deep soakings every week. When you do this, water deeply so that the soil will be wet until about 6 inches deep. This way, you will not have to water nearly as often, and it will encourage better root growth of your plants.

Recommended for you

Contact McKenzie Wheeler, UGA extension, Rockdale County, mckenzie.wheeler@rockdalecountyga.gov.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos