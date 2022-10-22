2019_AmySmith.jpg

Amy Smith

A couple of weeks ago, I finally got that call from a resident saying, “I think I have a Joro spider off my back porch! What do I do? I need to trim my shrubs and I’m too scared to try and move it, and I don’t want to kill it either.”

I was able to visit the property, took some photos and had Phil Hensley, UGA Extension entomologist, to confirm it was a Joro spider here in Conyers. So, what to do if you think you see a Joro spider? You can reach out to your local Extension Office for help or take a photo and report it at www.jorowatch.org. This website has lots of good information about Joro spiders as well as a great place for citizens and scientists alike to report sightings so researchers can keep an eye on how quickly they are spreading and which direction too. Looking at the EDD Maps, another invasive species reporting website, shows the majority of sightings in Georgia are around metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Website: eddmaps.org.

Contact Amy smith, UGA extension, Rockdale County, amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

