A couple of weeks ago, I finally got that call from a resident saying, “I think I have a Joro spider off my back porch! What do I do? I need to trim my shrubs and I’m too scared to try and move it, and I don’t want to kill it either.”
I was able to visit the property, took some photos and had Phil Hensley, UGA Extension entomologist, to confirm it was a Joro spider here in Conyers. So, what to do if you think you see a Joro spider? You can reach out to your local Extension Office for help or take a photo and report it at www.jorowatch.org. This website has lots of good information about Joro spiders as well as a great place for citizens and scientists alike to report sightings so researchers can keep an eye on how quickly they are spreading and which direction too. Looking at the EDD Maps, another invasive species reporting website, shows the majority of sightings in Georgia are around metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Website: eddmaps.org.
Side note, I could also see the homeowner had gardenia and azaleas shrubs that she was wanting to prune under the spider web. I advised that fall is not the time to prune those shrubs as it would remove next year’s blooms. Plant tip: Azaleas are typically pruned right after blooms fade in the spring and gardenias after blooms fade in the summer.
Description: Joro spiders are large orb-weaver spiders native to Asia. They were introduced to the US in 2014. They are most often seen from September to October when they build large, golden webs. As with many spiders, the females and males look very different. Adult females are up to 1.25 inches long. Their abdomen is yellow with broad blue-green bands on the back (dorsal) side and yellow with red markings on the ventral (belly) side. Their legs are long and black with yellow bands. Rarely, the legs are entirely black. The one here in Conyers had all black legs. Adult males are small, approximately 0.25 inches long. and brown. Their abdomen is an elongate oval with two long, yellowish stripes on both sides and a dark brown stripe in the middle. The cephalothorax (fused body part containing the head and thorax) is light brown with two long, dark brown stripes on both sides. Egg sacs are laid mid-October through November and contain 400-500 eggs. They are in dense, white, silk sacs attached to leaves, tree bark and flat structures.
What do they eat: insects that fly into their webs such as moths, flies, mosquitos, bees, wasps, beetles, and stink bugs.
Are they invasive and are they venomous: Invasive means that a species is introduced to a new ecosystem and/or has the potential to cause economic harm, environmental harm, or harm to human health. The effect that Joro spiders are having is currently being evaluated by researchers. While all spiders inject venom into their prey upon capture, there are no reports of harm to humans from Joro spider bites. Researchers who have collected and handled these spiders report that they are timid and non-aggressive, and their fangs are often too small to penetrate human skin. The likelihood of being bitten is low unless the spider is provoked. To date, there have been no confirmed published reports of either birds or bats getting captured in a Joro spider web. Although Joro spider webs are large, hummingbirds and bats are likely to fly through them, rather than become caught in them.
So, with the information I provided the homeowner, she decided to just let the Joro spider stay where she was and do what she does best, eat insects. For more insect and garden information, contact the Rockdale County Extension Office at 770-278-7373 or visit our website @ ugaextension.org/rockdale. Contact Amy smith, UGA extension, Rockdale County, amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.