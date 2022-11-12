The autumn months are an excellent time to plant trees and shrubs. The weather is cooler, and the plants are under less stress. Though the top parts will grow little in the cold weather, the roots will continue to expand and help the plant become established, making it more resistant to the hot dry conditions of the following summer. Planting them is only part of the total work. Often, they require high levels of maintenance to look their best and some have pest problems that are excessive. A little planning and hard work at planting may avoid problems later.
Use good judgment in selecting plant material. Just because a plant grows quickly is not a reason to buy it since it could die just as quickly. Some plants have issues that are likely to occur if you plant them. Red tips photinias suffer from a fungal leaf spot disease that causes them to defoliate and perish. Leyland cypress trees are usually planted too close to each other, which restricts airflow, thus leading to the development of fungal canker diseases. Silver maples have weak limbs and shed their leaves constantly. The variegated euonymus suffers from heavy infestations of scale insects and powdery mildew. Instead, use hardier or disease-resistant plants, reducing future maintenance needs.
Use plants that are adapted to the climate. Plants like oleanders, Japanese pittosporums and St. Augustine grass can suffer from our hard freezes. Conversely, spruces, birches, cherries and white pines deteriorate over time due to the hot summer months. Planting ones not adapted to the area is a disaster waiting to happen.
Match the plant with the site. If the place is sunny, shady, wet, dry or has soil that drains poorly, pick a plant that tolerates those conditions. Azaleas prefer part shade and will suffer in the full sun, and are more susceptible to lace bugs, which causes the leaves to turn yellow. Dogwoods are understory trees in the forest and will also suffer in full sun. Junipers require sun, and they will suffer if planted in a shady site — the same with roses. Dogwoods, pines and hollies require soil that has adequate drainage and will suffer if it stays waterlogged; however, bald cypress, red maples, and Virginia sweetspire can tolerate such conditions.
Prepare the site before planting. For trees and shrubs, dig a hole two to three times the rootball size and no deeper than the top. Use only the removed soil to backfill the hole and add any organic matter. Water after planting, even if the soil is already moist, to settle the soil around the roots. Apply a two-to-three-inch layer of fine-textured organic mulch such as pine bark or pine straw.
Choose trees and shrubs that will grow to the desired height in five to eight years. Do not plant a 10-to-15-foot shrub where you want a 5-foot shrub.
Avoid trees that excessively produce excessive amounts of litter, such as river birches, sycamores and magnolias. With trees that produce a lot of litter, plant them in natural areas that will not cause issues.
Considering these factors when selecting and planting trees and shrubs can avoid issues later. Doing so will allow you to have a home landscape that requires minimal maintenance but will be attractive and inviting.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
