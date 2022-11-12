The autumn months are an excellent time to plant trees and shrubs. The weather is cooler, and the plants are under less stress. Though the top parts will grow little in the cold weather, the roots will continue to expand and help the plant become established, making it more resistant to the hot dry conditions of the following summer. Planting them is only part of the total work. Often, they require high levels of maintenance to look their best and some have pest problems that are excessive. A little planning and hard work at planting may avoid problems later.

Use good judgment in selecting plant material. Just because a plant grows quickly is not a reason to buy it since it could die just as quickly. Some plants have issues that are likely to occur if you plant them. Red tips photinias suffer from a fungal leaf spot disease that causes them to defoliate and perish. Leyland cypress trees are usually planted too close to each other, which restricts airflow, thus leading to the development of fungal canker diseases. Silver maples have weak limbs and shed their leaves constantly. The variegated euonymus suffers from heavy infestations of scale insects and powdery mildew. Instead, use hardier or disease-resistant plants, reducing future maintenance needs.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

