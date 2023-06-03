Over the past few weeks, homeowners have contacted the Extension office over concerns about multi-legged, worm-like insects observed around and sometimes inside their homes. These are related to insects, centipedes, and millipedes. They frequently prefer areas with moisture and high humidity commonly seen during rainy periods. They do not carry diseases and rarely cause harm to people, but their presence can be troubling, especially if in large numbers. Certain measures can be taken to keep them out of your home.
Centipedes are sometimes called “100-legged” worms but do not have that many legs. They have one pair of legs on each segment of their bodies. They have a flat body with a head with long antennae and can vary from 1 inch to several inches — their jaws, with poison glands are behind their heads, which they use to feed on insects. The jaws are too weak to penetrate human skin but have been known to bite individuals who try to handle them, which are about as painful as a bee sting. When disturbed, they seek shelter in dark, covered places. They live outdoors and rarely enter houses. The exception is the house centipede, which looks hairier than outdoor species. They prefer damp, humid areas such as bathrooms, laundry rooms and basements. The house centipede is active at night. It hunts roaches, ants and other insects.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
