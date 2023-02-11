...RAIN MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO SNOW OVER NORTH GEORGIA LATE
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY...
...ONE TO TWO INCHES OF SNOW POSSIBLE AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2000
FEET...
A strong upper level storm system will move across the state
tonight and Sunday. As the associated cold air aloft moves
through, rain will mix with or change to all snow, especially at
elevations above 2000 feet.
At this time, surface temperatures during this time are expected
to remain in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees over most of north
Georgia. Any snow mixed with rain should not result in any road or
other impacts. However, at elevations above 2000 feet,
temperatures could be cold enough for light snow accumulations up
to 2 inches which may affects roads.
There is still some uncertainty with the track and strength of the
system. Please stay tuned for information on this potential winter
storm.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of North and Central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy
showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during
this time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Muscadines are a favorite for many people. Its fresh fruit has a sweet taste and is used in many ways, including fresh eating and baked goods. They are related to grapes. Though popular, many lack understanding of correct pruning techniques. Muscadine pruning is relatively simple and will impact the production of high-quality fruit, and now is the time to do so.
Confusion exists because we tend to let our muscadine vines get out of control before we start proper pruning and training. Vines grown on old-fashioned arbors are almost impossible to prune. Neglected vines on trellis systems can develop into a mass of interwoven shoots that form a tangled mess. You can severely prune a seriously neglected vine to get it into shape, but doing so can cause decreased fruit production the following growing season.
Here is the crucial point to all muscadine pruning: The fruit is borne on new shoots that arise from last year’s growth. When pruning, leave 3 inches of growth on those shoots produced in the previous growing season to allow three or four buds to remain on the old wood. The tender new shoots that sprout will produce fruit during the growing season. If you prune severely and remove all last year’s wood, some new shoots will emerge from the older growth but will not bear any fruit.
The identification of the 1-year-old wood is easy. It has a light brown appearance with numerous small brown buds distributed along its surface. Older wood has a darker color and is woodier. A well-trained muscadine vine will have a single trunk that divides into two to four major fruiting arms or “cordons,” which grow along the trellis wires. Over several years, saving three to four buds per shoot on the previous year’s wood will allow a series of short zig-zagging old wood to remain on the cordons. These clumps of old growth form what we commonly call fruiting spurs, which should be spaced about every six to eight inches along the cordons. After several years of production, thin out every other fruiting spur along the cordons to prevent overcrowding. Remove diseased wood, including old spent fruit stems, as you prune. Tendrils that wrap around spurs or cordons should also be removed. Too many buds left on a muscadine vine cause poor quality fruit. Otherwise, they may girdle the growth and reduce fruit production.Muscadines can be pruned as late as early March. The later the vines are pruned, the more vine “bleeding” you will see, which sap dripping. It poses no threat to the plant.
Pruning muscadine vines is not difficult. Remember to leave three to four buds on the shoots that grew last year. That will give you a better crop and healthier vines.
For more information on muscadines, refer to the following link to the UGA Extension publication Home Garden Muscadines: https://tinyurl.com/2hyv3chb.
The UGA Extension Henry County annual plant sale is underway. We have blueberries, muscadines, figs, and blackberries at affordable prices. To download an order form, go to: https://tinyurl.com/3z7r2zec. You can also contact the Extension office to have one mailed to you.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
