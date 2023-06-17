Did you know that June is considered National Dairy Month? Dairy is likely higher on the Georgia agricultural commodity list than you would have guessed, sitting at 8th. In Georgia alone there are 268 dairy farms that produce 1.34 billion pounds of milk. The number of dairies has decreased over the years, and the number of cows per herd has also decreased, but the amount of milk produced per cow has increased. How is that possible? Genetics. There have been pushes to improve genetics within the industry and entities, like the University of Georgia, conducting research makes it all possible.
For example, Dr. Jillian Bohlen at the University of Georgia holds a group called JAMS (Jersey Active Management by Students) which essentially gives students in the Animal and Dairy Science Department an opportunity to learn through hands on tasks while managing a herd of Jersey cows. From mating decisions and sire selections all the way to culling decisions, you get to do it all. The whole idea is to improve the genetics of that Jersey herd, which is done by selective breeding. I was lucky enough to get to spend a semester in the JAMS program during my time at the University of Georgia, and it was an amazing experience to get a glimpse into all the decisions that producers make on a day-to-day basis. If you would like to learn more about JAMS, there is a CAES Newswire column about it called UGA dairy scientist pairs exceptional cows with exceptional students.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
