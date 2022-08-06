2019_AmySmith.jpg

Over the past several weeks, the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices in Rockdale and all across north Georgia have been flooded with calls and emails from residents asking, “Are my oak trees dying”? The good news is no they are not dying, even though it may look a bit dire.

It is not a disease, but damage caused by an insect pest called the solitary oak leafminer. The larvae live in and feed on plant tissue between the upper and lower surfaces of the leaf creating irregular, rounded tunnels, or blotches of detached epidermis. Hold the leaf up to the sun and you may be able to see this little caterpillar in action and moving around inside the leaf.

Contact Amy smith, UGA extension, Rockdale County, amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

