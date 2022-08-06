Over the past several weeks, the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices in Rockdale and all across north Georgia have been flooded with calls and emails from residents asking, “Are my oak trees dying”? The good news is no they are not dying, even though it may look a bit dire.
It is not a disease, but damage caused by an insect pest called the solitary oak leafminer. The larvae live in and feed on plant tissue between the upper and lower surfaces of the leaf creating irregular, rounded tunnels, or blotches of detached epidermis. Hold the leaf up to the sun and you may be able to see this little caterpillar in action and moving around inside the leaf.
Oak leaf tissue with new damage exhibits irregular tan spots on the top surface of leaves while older damage turns into large brown patches. Extension Agents report seeing the most damage on white oaks and chestnut oaks, but it prefers white oak trees. They sometimes feed on red oak, burr oak, and eastern black oak trees. While this typically happens in August in our area, the solitary oak leafminer has appeared early this year and in greater numbers than previous years.
Identifying this pest: Solitary oak leafminers (Cameraria hamadryadella) are tiny caterpillars about a quarter inch long that, up close, resemble a rattlesnake’s rattle. Each blotch that you see on the leaf is caused by a single leafminer, which then spins a flimsy cocoon on the leaf and pupates inside before transforming into its adult moth form. Adults are pale, silvery moths with bronze blotches on the wings.
Life Cycle: Adult moths emerge sometime in spring, mate, then lay eggs one by one on the surface of the oak leaf instead of clusters ensuring that each larva has its own individual food source. Hence the “solitary” designation in its name. Once their eggs hatch, larvae enter inside the leaf feeding between the layers creating the blotch-like damage that later becomes noticeable.
Following the feeding stage, these larvae will spin a cocoon and pupate within the confines of the leaf. It is possible to have two generations of the insects each year. The later generation will form a pupa and then reside in the fallen leaves over the winter until the following spring when they emerge, and the cycle starts all over again.
Damage control: it is good to know that while solitary oak leafminer damage may look unattractive, it is seldom of much concern to the health of your tree. Chemical spraying is not recommended and not practical for a homeowner to do as many trees are quite large or some properties have a few acres of oak and mixed hardwoods. To reduce the oakleaf miner population in residential yards, it is helpful to rake and destroy fallen leaves promptly to destroy pupae in cocoons. Usually, as the miner population grows, the number of beneficial insects that attack the miner increases as well.
Oak ID tip: White oaks have rounded leaf lobes, while oaks in the red and black family group have sharp, bristle-pointed lobes.
Contact the Rockdale County Extension Office to get more of your plant and gardening questions answered at 770-278-7373 or visit our website @ ugaextension.org/rockdale. Happy gardening!
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
