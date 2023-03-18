McKenzie Wheeler ANR headshot .jpg

McKenzie Wheeler

Over the last few weeks, I have been receiving an increasing number of calls about nuisance wildlife, especially armadillos. They tend to tear up our yards and leave holes, raccoons dig in our trash, moles and voles leave tunnels, and opossums steal our cat food. But how do we fix this? Where do we start?

First off, let’s think about why the animals are there in first place. Do they have food? Water? Shelter? If they are becoming nuisances, the answer is more than likely yes to at least one of those three things. Armadillos love to eat bugs, specifically white grubs, that live in the soil in your yard. So, if you have the grubs or other bugs present, you are more likely to attract the armadillos since they will see your yard as a place to eat. Raccoons will eat a wide variety of things, and this is one of the reasons you will find them digging through your trash if it is accessible to them (they will even open a lid that is easily moved). Opossums love cat or dog food and will have no problem coming onto your porch or into the garage to get the food if they have access to it.

Contact McKenzie Wheeler, UGA extension, Rockdale County, mckenzie.wheeler@rockdalecountyga.gov.

