Throughout the summer, we have enjoyed the beauty of the many annual plants, which complete their life cycle in one year — colorful flowers and foliage of ones such as begonias, petunias, coleus, impatiens, and others. However, as we move into the fall, the temperatures are lower, and soon we will have our first freeze. These annual will perish since they cannot tolerate these temperatures. One type of annual, the pansy, thrives in cold weather.

Pansies are a species of violets that have been hybridized to produce flowers of many colors such as white to rich gold, orange, purple, rose, maroon, and violet — to name a few. You can also choose from solid colors, blotches (having a darker contrasting center), two-tones, and all sorts of color blends and pastel shades. Some varieties also have petals with crinkled or ruffled edges. The majestic giant series have flowers up to four inches in diameter.

Recommended for you

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos