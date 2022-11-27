As a youth, I would visit my grandparents in Savannah, and I enjoyed the two pecan trees that grew in their back yard. During the fall, the trees would drop the nuts, and I remember cracking them and enjoying the tasteful parts inside the shell. Georgia is the number one producer of pecans in the nation, and most grow in South and Central Georgia. Many residents have pecan trees, and others are interested in planting them. Pecans, related to hickories, have some special requirements and are troubled by some pests, but they can still produce a good crop of nuts.
If you want to plant some pecan trees, the fall and early winter months are the best. They require full sun and well-drained soils. Two or more different varieties are necessary for cross-pollination. The best varieties for home landscapes include Stuart, Elliott, and Sumner. Pecan trees have long taproots and require a deep planting hole at least 2 to 3 feet deep. The hole should be twice as wide as the rootball, large enough to accommodate the roots. You will need to fill the hole with some soil removed to ensure the root ball is level with the surrounding ground. Do not add any organic soil amendments or fertilizer to the hole. Ensure the trees receive adequate water while they are becoming established. Apply a 4-inch layer of organic mulch such as pine straw or pine bark. Plant the trees a minimum of 40 feet apart, so ensure your home landscape is large enough to accommodate them. Plant the pecan trees far enough away from homes and other structures and in areas where they will not grow into power lines. They are messy trees and drop many leaves, branches and nuts. Locate away from areas where this would present a problem. Also, pecans tend to get aphids that produce a honeydew substance that can cover objects below.
Many homeowners have mature pecan trees. The maintenance needs of both existing and new pecan trees are very similar. Apply fertilizer from February to early March. Apply one pound of complete fertilizer for newly planted trees, such as 10-10-10, evenly around the tree. For established trees, apply the fertilizer at a rate of one pound per inch of diameter measured four feet from the ground. Spread it evenly on the soil under the tree’s drip line in a circular pattern. Because pecans require the element zinc for optimal health, use a complete fertilizer that contains zinc. Some fertilizers are specially formulated for pecans. You can also apply zinc sulfate at a rate of one pound for young trees and four pounds for older trees.
Pecans are troubled by several insects and diseases. Spraying pesticides on the trees is impractical for the homeowner. One way to help reduce pests is to pick up the pecans as soon as they fall and to clean up and dispose of tree litter that falls to the ground. Also, remove lower limbs that are touching the ground.
Harvest the nuts as soon as they fall. If they lay on the ground too long, they are more likely to rot. Store the pecans in a dry place. Often, pecan trees produce copious amounts of nuts one year and then have very few the following year. Not much can be done to keep this from happening since that is the nature of the trees.
You can have a crop of pecans with patience and perseverance most years. Though the trees are somewhat challenging to grow, once they become established, they will thrive and be productive for many years.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
