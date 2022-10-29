Fall is an excellent time to enhance your landscape by planting perennial plants. By planting in autumn, the root systems will continue to grow and develop during the cooler months and become better established to withstand the hot summer weather the following year.

The two most important secrets to growing perennials successfully are proper watering practices and good weed control. After planting perennials, thoroughly water the plants to settle the soil around the roots. And during establishment, always supply ample moisture to encourage healthy root growth.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

