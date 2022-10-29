Fall is an excellent time to enhance your landscape by planting perennial plants. By planting in autumn, the root systems will continue to grow and develop during the cooler months and become better established to withstand the hot summer weather the following year.
The two most important secrets to growing perennials successfully are proper watering practices and good weed control. After planting perennials, thoroughly water the plants to settle the soil around the roots. And during establishment, always supply ample moisture to encourage healthy root growth.
As for weed control, remove any existing weeds from planting beds and then apply a 4-inch layer of mulch material to help prevent new infestations of weeds. Do not mulch too heavily, as this will most likely cause crown or root rot problems to develop. Perennials planted in the fall usually do not require any fertilization until spring.
Since most perennials eventually become overcrowded, they can be dug and divided now to replenish your own landscape needs or given to friends and neighbors as gifts.
The following list contains a few perennials that grow well in our area:
♦ Bee balm is often referred to as an aromatic herb because of the pungent smell of the leaves when they are crushed. It thrives here and attracts bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds to the garden. It blooms all summer in colors ranging from white to rose pink to wine red.
♦ Black-eyed Susans are one of the easiest and showiest perennial plants to grow. They perform well in full sun or light shade and can withstand dry conditions once established.
♦ Bleeding hearts — Growing one to three feet tall and producing fine-textured foliage, bleeding heart is helpful in shady beds and borders. Most varieties are pink in color, but some are white.
♦ Columbines produce lacy foliage and showy flowers with a wide range of colors on wiry stems flowering in the late spring to early summer. The plants prefer cool, moist, and rich soil.
♦ Coralbells are effective as a groundcover along a path or as a specimen in front of a border. They have evergreen leaves and crowns that hug the ground. Their flower clusters rise above the plants on rangy stems. Plant them in full sun to light shade in well-drained soils.
♦ Coreopsis is a popular garden perennial that produces yellow, daisy-like flowers throughout the growing season if the old flowers are removed. They grow best in full sun and are drought-tolerant but may require irrigation during periods of dry weather.
♦ Daylilies are a popular perennial. Individual flowers last only a day; however, a sizeable clump can bloom for several weeks because of the number of flowering stems and flower buds produced. They require full sun and well-drained soil.
♦ Hosta lilies consist of many cultivars with varying leaf patterns and coloration, which may be smooth, ribbed or seer-suckered, flat, wavy, or twisted. Leaf coloration includes light green, dark green, gray, and bluish-green. Hostas prefer best-shaded areas with moist, rich soils.
♦ Purple coneflower is one of the more striking but lesser-known perennials. The purplish pink petals surrounding a central bronzy cone are eye-catching as they droop naturally. Some staking may be required to support the heavy flowers.
♦ Sedums consist of many species that vary in growth habits. They are among the showiest perennials, with colors ranging from white to pink to red. Blooming in late summer till frost, these plants are effective as single specimens or small groups. Heights range from one to two inches. Sedums prefer full sun to light shade, but well-drained soils are essential for proper growth.
Consider planting some perennials this fall. They will come back a year after coloring your home landscape if given proper care.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
