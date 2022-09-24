2019_AmySmith.jpg

Amy Smith

Millipedes are a group of arthropods and not insects. They are actually more closely related to lobsters, crayfish and shrimp. They have two pairs of legs on each body segment (except for the first three), this characteristic set them apart from insects, spiders and centipedes that have one pair of legs on each body segment. They require moist habitats rich in organic matter to breed and develop. Therefore, they are commonly found in gardens, lawns, forests and near streams and lakes.

Around homes, they are often found breeding in large numbers in flower beds, gardens, the lawn, leaf piles, mulch, near the roots of plants and in the soil under plant pots and rocks that are moist, cool and dark. They are detritivores, meaning they eat all kinds of dead and decaying organic materials. In this regard, they are good decomposers in the ecosystem.

Contact Amy smith, UGA extension, Rockdale County, amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

