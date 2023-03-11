Now is an excellent time to fertilize most ornamental plants. However, applying too much or too little can cause issues. Use only a moderate amount in the spring, with additional applications in May and July.
Fertilizers supply essential nutrients for plant growth, flowering and fruit set, which is especially important where much of the native topsoil was removed during grading for the home. It can be used to help compensate for the nutrients that were lost when the topsoil was removed. Plants growing on “good” soil can also experience deficiencies over time. Nutrients are removed by harvesting fruit, removing clippings and pruning. Rainfall can slowly leach many nutrients from a site. The nitrogen from most fertilizer applications is all gone within about six weeks.
Many ornamentals put on a rapid flush of growth in spring. By applying fertilizer in March, we can supply the nutrients needed to get those plants off to a good start. Repeating applications in May and July ensures the plants have a steady supply of nutrients throughout the growing season.
Some folks believe that “if a little is good, a lot is better,” which can be detrimental. Too much fertilizer can create a salt burn on plant roots. Azaleas, for example, are easily burned by excessive fertilizer applications. If using 10-10-10 fertilizer, use only one level tablespoon of fertilizer per foot of plant height. Avoid placing fertilizer next to the stem at the base of the plant; instead, spread it in a ring at the edge or “drip line” of the plant.
A general-purpose fertilizer such as 10-10-10 or 8-8-8 will satisfy the needs of most ornamental plants. Premium or specialty fertilizers cost more, but they offer the benefit of containing extra micro-nutrients or slow-release coatings so that they require less frequent applications. Be sure and read the label directions of any fertilizer material before purchasing. Avoid using the weed and feed-type fertilizers intended for the lawn in your ornamental beds. Some of these fertilizers contain herbicides that may cause harm.
Ground covers such as liriope, mondo grass, and Asiatic and Confederate jasmine also benefit from fertilizer applications. Apply one pound of a general-purpose fertilizer per 100 square feet of plant bed for best results. Avoid doing so to plants while their foliage is wet from rain or dew. Brush off any fertilizer on foliage after a broadcast application, even in dry weather.
Many homeowners will install trees and shrubs to replace those lost in the drought. Do not apply any fertilizer at the time of planting. Wait until the plants become established before doing so.
The best way to determine the fertilizer needs of your plants is to have the soil tested by your local Extension office. The test costs only $8, and the report will tell you precisely what you need to do for your plants. Please refer to the Extension publication Soil Testing for Homes Lawns, Gardens, and Wildlife Food Plots at: https://tinyurl.com/kjyu2jen.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
