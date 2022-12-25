The holiday season is here along with the tasty winter gardens of broccoli, cabbage, collards, and kale. Our Rockdale County Master Gardener volunteers have been busy “little elves” in our Plant-a-Row for the Hungry Garden (PARH). Everything grown and harvested in our PARH garden is delivered to the Rockdale Emergency Relief Food Bank (RER) here in our community, and I’m very proud of all their hard work.
The PARH garden’s summer and winter vegetables are one of the few sources of fresh produce that RER receives and it couldn’t happen without a core group of dedicated volunteers that are passionate about this project. I want to thank Project Leader, Ronnie Peden, for nine years of dedicated service as project leader along with Citizens of Georgia Power volunteers Lee Cronan and Charlie Bleakley. These volunteers along with a core group Master Gardeners have dedicated countless hours making this garden a success by growing 25,000+ pounds of produce over 11 years. Since the garden was relocated to Wheeler Park in 2017, it has expanded to include a pollinator garden and a High Tunnel.
The Pollinator Garden was established in 2018 by Master Gardeners Dick Chenoweth and Pam VanRavensway drawing needed pollinators into the vegetable garden to work their magic. Somewhere between 75% and 95% of all flowering plants on the earth need help with pollination. Pollinators provide pollination services to over 180,000 different plant species and more than 1,200 crops. That means that one out of every three bites of food you eat is there because of pollinators. In 2021, Project Leader and pollinator advocate, Isabel Wagner, expanded the garden to include more host plants that support butterflies by providing necessary plants to lay their eggs and support the caterpillar stage of life. In 2022, the garden became certified as a Monarch Waystation from Monarch Watch, joined the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail and became a certified garden through the North American Butterfly Association (NABA).
The High Tunnel Project construction began in early 2022 to provide a structure where we could grow plants in a more controlled environment and therefore be able to extend the growing season in fall and start seedlings in late winter. We acquired the structure through a grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), USDA which was initiated by James Murphy, UGA Extension ag agent at the time. Rockdale County Master Gardener Project Leader and Association President Francisco “Paco” Candal was invaluable in leading the completion of the High Tunnel. He was assisted by NRCS personnel Ryan Burgess (District Conservationist), Sherman Green, Jesse Landers, and the Georgia Ladies in Agriculture. We want to also thank the Rockdale Soil & Water Conservation District who purchased the shade cloth to cover the structure in the hottest part of the summer. I was truly amazed with Paco’s dedication and vision for the High Tunnel Project; we absolutely could not have done it without his leadership. Paco along with MG, Karen Fitzpatrick, piloted the no-till and cover crop methods in sections at the PARH garden which has been instrumental in building the soil at the garden in a more conservative way. This old, school but recently revisited way of gardening, keeps carbon in the soil instead of being released into the atmosphere as well as naturally builds the soil. Master Gardeners Cesare Matrundola and Karen Fitzpatrick built the raised beds in the High Tunnel to grow the spring seedlings.
I also want to thank Rockdale County BOC, Parks and Recreation, city of Conyers Public Works, Bonnie’s Plants, Martin Marietta Materials, and Pippen Trucking for all their support with our food bank garden. We have been truly blessed with the donations of plants, gravel, leaves, and compost. I am truly honored as well to support our volunteers with this important community service project.
