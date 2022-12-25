2019_AmySmith.jpg

Amy Smith

The holiday season is here along with the tasty winter gardens of broccoli, cabbage, collards, and kale. Our Rockdale County Master Gardener volunteers have been busy “little elves” in our Plant-a-Row for the Hungry Garden (PARH). Everything grown and harvested in our PARH garden is delivered to the Rockdale Emergency Relief Food Bank (RER) here in our community, and I’m very proud of all their hard work.

The PARH garden’s summer and winter vegetables are one of the few sources of fresh produce that RER receives and it couldn’t happen without a core group of dedicated volunteers that are passionate about this project. I want to thank Project Leader, Ronnie Peden, for nine years of dedicated service as project leader along with Citizens of Georgia Power volunteers Lee Cronan and Charlie Bleakley. These volunteers along with a core group Master Gardeners have dedicated countless hours making this garden a success by growing 25,000+ pounds of produce over 11 years. Since the garden was relocated to Wheeler Park in 2017, it has expanded to include a pollinator garden and a High Tunnel.

Contact Amy smith, UGA extension, Rockdale County, at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

