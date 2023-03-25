TimothyDaly.jpg

Magnolias currently have a poor appearance, with the older leaves hanging down and looking wilted or dead and leaves are falling off. Some of the leaves have spots on them, while others are yellow. What can be done to help them? Surprisingly, very little, and their condition is nothing to be concerned about.

Magnolias are evergreens, and they keep the last year’s leaves until the new ones grow. The older leaves are lost in the spring as the fresh leaves grow. By looking closely at the tips of the branches, you will see new leaves beginning to unfurl. Rake up and dispose of the leaves.

