If your family is anything like mine, you have special recipes that you eat every holiday. It just wouldn’t be December without them! It’s not always possible to share the same table, but thankfully with some planning, many of these holiday favorites can be mailed to loved ones near and far. Read on for expert advice from UGA Extension on how to send food items with success.
What types of food can I send?
Many, but not all, foods are suitable for mailing. Pound cakes, cookies high in sugar and shortening, brownies, and shortbread are examples that ship well. Delicate cakes and cookies will crumble easily in the mail. Coffees, teas, cereals and nuts are also great choices for mailing. Avoid shipping foods with perishable fillings or foods that are moist and spoil quickly. Mailing highly perishable food is not recommended unless special precautions are taken to ensure food stays out of the temperature danger zone (40°F-140°F) during the entire shipping process.
How should it be packaged?
Choose a mailing box that allows plenty of space for placing packing material on all sides of the food container. Begin by filling the box with a layer of packing material. Use material such as newspaper, bubble wrap, or foam pieces, but not items that would attract pests, such as popped corn. Place the gift in the center of the box. Fill around the gift with more packing material until the box is full and there is no air space left. It is acceptable to mail jars and bottles within the United States if they have screw tops or locking-lid devices. Absorbent packaging materials such as newspapers or paper towels should be used around the jars in case of leaks or breakage.
Most items should be wrapped tightly in foil or plastic wrap. Wrap flat cookies in pairs (back to back) with a layer of waxed paper between them and rewrap in foil or plastic. Other types of cookies should be wrapped individually with plastic wrap or foil. Pad the bottom of the container with crumpled wax paper and place the heavier cookies on the bottom. Cakes should be mailed in a box that is slightly larger than the cake itself. Brownies and bar cookies should be left uncut and in the baking pan or a box that is the same size.
What types of food can I send to people in the military?
When determining what type of food to send someone in the military, it is important to choose foods that are non-perishable, can handle extreme temperatures, and will not break easily. This includes foods such as dried foods, jerky, condiments, low-moisture breads and cakes, cookies, and candies. Do not send foods that require refrigeration. Perishable foods can become unsafe during shipping due to long distances and delivery times. Also, the recipient may not have access to refrigeration. It is best to send shelf-stable items only. Send all packages directly to the recipient at the address given by the military postal service.
What should I do when I receive a food package?
Upon receiving a gift of food always open the package immediately. If it is a perishable food item, make sure it is 40°F or below. If the product is above 40°F throw it out because it is not possible to verify how long it has been in the temperature danger zone. It may be unsafe. If the food is at the proper temperature refrigerate or freeze it immediately. Check the packaging for any tears, holes, signs of pest infestation or stains caused by drippings onto the package. Check all foods for any signs of spoilage. Foods that have mold or other signs of spoilage should be discarded.
Is it safe to order food from mail-order companies?
Mail-order companies can make holiday shopping easy. Be sure the company is reputable. Ask about their shipping policies, how they keep perishable foods out of the danger zone, and if they guarantee the safety and quality of the delivered product. The company should always ship perishable foods by overnight delivery and use frozen gel-packs or dry ice to keep the product cold.
For more information, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck, Rockdale County FACS Agent, at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu.
