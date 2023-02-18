I wanted to take a quick second to introduce myself before jumping into my article for the month. My name is McKenzie Wheeler, and I am the new Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension agent for Rockdale County. I am excited to be here and get to start working with the community and getting to know as many people as possible. I just completed my master’s degree in animal and dairy science from the University of Georgia in December 2022, and jumped right into the Extension world! I am an avid Georgia football fan and was born and raised in the northwest district of Georgia! Feel free to reach out with any questions!
Now to the fun stuff…
What does all the wet weather mean when it comes to mosquitoes?
I think it safe to say that we can all collectively agree that mosquitoes can be a nuisance when the weather transitions into the warmer months of the year. Have you noticed how much rain we have already had this year just in January? According to the National Weather Service, we have had over 7 inches of rain in January. That may not seem like a lot, but compared to last year and 2021 where we averaged around 3.5 inches for January, and then the 30-year average for January being 4.59… the numbers this year are high.
Mosquitoes love water, especially standing water, and it helps them thrive and continue to reproduce. Eggs are laid in the standing water that will later continue to develop.
So, if we do not allow them to have as much access to standing water, the idea is that the population numbers will decrease, just by decreasing the places they will be able to lay eggs, especially around our houses.
Elmer Gray is a research professional within the Department of Entomology at the University of Georgia, and he has some excellent publications out on mosquitoes, and, according to him, one of the best things that we can do is the “tip and toss.” How many buckets do you have outside? Tarps? Old tires? Bird baths? Water bowls for your animals? All these things hold standing water outdoors, which means mosquitoes will love these and see them as a perfect place to lay their eggs. So, if you are walking around your home and see these things holding water, tip them over and toss the water out.
There are ways to prevent large populations later on in the spring, such as larvicide or adulticide. Larvicide is typically “dunks” or tablets that you place into water sources, and then adulticide comes back to more traditional pesticide methods. But the best method would be a combination.
The best thing we can do right now, especially this time of year, is to get rid of standing water that we see around our homes. This eliminates places for larvae to be, and thus decreases populations. As Elmer Gray says in one of his publications, “any standing water that can be eliminated now is one less site where pest populations can develop when temperatures warm in the coming weeks.”
“Tip and toss” the standing water and great ready for the coming spring months, Rockdale County! We can try our best to take down the mosquito numbers this spring!
Contact the Rockdale County Extension Office to get more of your plant and gardening questions answered at 770-278-7373 or visit our website @ ugaextension.org/rockdale.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
