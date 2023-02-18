McKenzie Wheeler ANR headshot .jpg

McKenzie Wheeler

Hi Rockdale citizens!

I wanted to take a quick second to introduce myself before jumping into my article for the month. My name is McKenzie Wheeler, and I am the new Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension agent for Rockdale County. I am excited to be here and get to start working with the community and getting to know as many people as possible. I just completed my master’s degree in animal and dairy science from the University of Georgia in December 2022, and jumped right into the Extension world! I am an avid Georgia football fan and was born and raised in the northwest district of Georgia! Feel free to reach out with any questions!

Contact McKenzie Wheeler, UGA extension, Rockdale County, mckenzie.wheeler@rockdalecountyga.gov.

