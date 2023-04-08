Honeybees suffer from colony collapse disorder, which has depleted their population nationwide and has been in the news for several years. Both wild and managed honeybees have died from a combination of issues: parasites, pesticides, habitat deterioration and disease.
Why are they so important? When bees visit flowers to collect the nectar for food for their offspring, pollen is inadvertently collected on their fuzzy bodies. As they move from flower to flower, they transfer the pollen in a process called pollination, which increases the yields of fruit and vegetable crops. These insects add $14 billion to the value of American-grown produce. The ones in the United States are European bees from Italy or Russia brought here.
As the number of honeybees declined, the importance of the non-honeybee has grown in relation to pollination. They are also called pollen or solitary bees and don’t live in large colonies. As their name suggests, there is only one female per nest, although they may live side by side as in an apartment complex. 90% of all types of bees are solitary bees, and in North America, over 3,500 species of pollen bees exist.
One example of a solitary bee is the carpenter bee, which is hairy and has a bluish-black color. The female carpenter bee drills 1/2-inch holes in wood, and the tunnel can be 10 inches long. This non-aggressive bee typical nests in dead tree trunks, firewood, or exposed wood around the house. It likes unpainted wood but will drill into painted wood if desperate enough. The male bees are similar in size to the females but are blond or tan-colored and act aggressively, but they can’t sting. Only female bees and wasps have stingers.
After the female carpenter bee makes its tunnel, it visits all the local flowers in the neighborhood to gather pollen and nectar. She rolls the pollen into a ball, pushes it to the back of the tunnel, lays an egg, and plugs the end with sawdust and other materials. She repeats the process until the tunnel is filled. Each compartment is about 1 inch long. What is unique about the carpenter bees is that the baby bees hatch in reverse order of being laid. The bees can leave without disturbing their brothers and sisters.
Other types of solitary bees are metallic blue or green sweat bees. They have a habit of licking the sweat from people and animals for reasons unknown. They also gather pollen for their offspring and place it in underground chambers where they lay their eggs on the pollen balls.
Solitary bees tend to be less defensive because they don’t have large nests to defend themselves like honeybees. Most females won’t sting unless trapped or threatened. There is no reason to control solitary bees. Polyester and Southeastern blueberry bees pollinate blueberry crops. The squash bees pollinate cucurbit crops: cucumbers, watermelons, pumpkins, and squash.
Don’t disturb or destroy their nests. If you have a problem with bees around the porch and there are no flowers to pollinate, light a citronella candle. It may work and keep the bees busy doing what they want to, pollinating.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
