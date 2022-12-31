Fruit trees are popular among homeowners. The fruit can be eaten fresh and used for baking, preserving and ice cream. Some fruit trees are easier to grow than others, but all require appropriate care to bear fruit. They do need full sun for the best growth. The best for the home landscape are figs, blueberries, blackberries, and muscadines.
Figs are low maintenance and thrive in the landscape. They need to be planted in full sun with fertile, well-drained soil. They can grow 20 to 30 feet in height; however, pruning the trees in late winter will help them stay manageable. Avoid excessive fertilization, which can reduce fruit production. During hard freezes, cover the trees with a blanket or plastic to reduce the likelihood of cold damage. Consider planting the trees near the sun-exposed south side of your home. The side of your home will absorb sunlight and warm them during the cold. Two popular varieties are Celeste, which has light brown to small violet fruit, and Brown Turkey, which has a sizeable bronze-colored fruit, and LSU Purple, which is a reddish-purple medium-sized fruit. They are self-fruitful, meaning they do not require another variety for cross-pollination to produce fruit.
Blueberries are native to Georgia and have minimal pest troubles. Our state is the largest producer of this fruit, grown on many farms, especially in the Southeastern part of the state. They require full sun and well-drained acidic soils. Southern highbush and northern highbush blueberries are for commercial production and not for homeowners. However, rabbiteye blueberries are the most adaptable and productive for the home landscape. Early-season varieties of rabbiteye blueberries include Climax, and Austin, midseason varieties include Brightwell and Powderblue, and late-season varieties include Baldwin and Ochlokonee. Blueberries are not self-fruitful, meaning they require planting a minimum of two different varieties for the plants to cross-pollinate and set fruit.
Blackberries are easy to grow and do well once established. There are two types of blackberries: upright and trailing varieties. The upright types can be planted as a shrub and used to form a hedge. The trailing varieties have thorns and require support on a trellis or other structure, while the erect types may or may not have them. Arapaho, Navajo, and Ouachita are thornless erect blackberries.
In the first year, blackberry plants from shoots are referred to as primocanes consisting of vegetative growth. In the second year, the stalks become floricanes, which produce flowers and fruit. After the fruit is harvested, prune out all the floricanes since they will no longer produce fruit. Blackberries of all types tend to form suckers from their roots. Remove them so the plant can devote its resources to producing healthy growth and abundant fruit. The plants do not require cross-pollination between different varieties to produce fruit.
Muscadines are native and are related to grapes. However, they perform better in our climate than bunch grapes.
They are vines and need the support of a trellis or other related structure. In the winter, they need pruning since the new growth produces the fruit. The plants do not require two varieties to grow. The variety Carlos has a medium bronze-colored fruit that is great for making juice and wine, Cowart has large black fruits that are best eaten fresh off the vine and have good disease resistance, and Nesbitt, which also has large black fruit and are among the most tolerant to extreme cold. Other ones include Tara, which has bronze, an early ripening fruit that is medium-sized, and Triumph, which has vigorous growing vines and bronze with a reddish color fruit.
These easy-to-grow fruits benefit homeowners and, if given adequate care, will be productive and produce a bountiful crop. UGA Extension Henry County has its annual plant that offers these fruit trees. To download an order form, go to: https://tinyurl.com/3z7r2zec. You can also contact the Extension office to have one mailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.