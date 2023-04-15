Spring gardening season is upon us, and a good majority of homeowners seem to have one particular crop on their mind… those home-grown tomatoes that everyone loves so much. It is the time of year to start getting those tomato plants out into the garden, as the ideal time is from mid-March — early May (if we are done with frost). Tomatoes can be a bit tricky sometimes, but hopefully these are some tips and tricks that will help you to be successful.
Soil tests can be your best friend. We do soil testing here through the Extension office. It is $10 per test and each test requires about two cups of soil. Once we receive the soil here, we send it off to the lab at the University of Georgia and you should get your results back in 7-10 days. The results go directly to your email and will include recommendations, but if you run a test and have any questions, please reach out to me at 770-278-7373 or mckenzie.wheeler@uga.edu. Tomatoes like for the soil pH to be somewhere between 6.2 and 6.8. if you do your soil test and the pH is too low, limestone can be added (the soil test recommendations will tell you how much will fit your needs). If the pH is normal but calcium is needed, you can add in gypsum (1 pound per 100 square feet).
When planting, put the plants in the ground up to the first set of leaves. This will give the plant the best chance at making a nice root system. It is a good idea to give them a little bit of fertilizer to start with. Take a 5-10-10 or a 5-10-5 fertilizer, use two tablespoons of it, and dissolve it in a gallon of water for each plant. A soil test will be able to tell you any other fertilizers that you may need for your plants, which is another reason that a soil test is your best friend.
Watering is another thing to be careful with. Tomatoes will need about 1 or 2 inches of rain per week. Living in Georgia, we know that we do not always get that provided by nature each week, especially during the summer. So, if the rain is not providing this much water, you can water your plants 1 or 2 times a week, just remember that soaking them heavily is better than a light sprinkle. Too much fluctuation in moisture can cause disease, so be careful that you are consistent with how and when you are watering them.
Pulling a tomato that is fully ripened from the vine is the goal for quality but may not always be feasible. So, they can ripen inside, but do not put unripened tomatoes in the fridge. Once they have been ripened, they can keep well in the refrigerator for a few weeks.
If you have any additional questions, please feel free to reach out to me at 770-278-7373 or mckenzie.wheeler@uga.edu. Our Master Gardener Extension Volunteers also have a plant sale coming up on April 22nd from 9:00 am — 2:00 pm at 1400 Parker Road, Conyers GA, 30094, and they will have different varieties of tomato plants available for purchase. Happy spring, Rockdale!
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
