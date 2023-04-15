McKenzie Wheeler ANR headshot .jpg

McKenzie Wheeler

Spring gardening season is upon us, and a good majority of homeowners seem to have one particular crop on their mind… those home-grown tomatoes that everyone loves so much. It is the time of year to start getting those tomato plants out into the garden, as the ideal time is from mid-March — early May (if we are done with frost). Tomatoes can be a bit tricky sometimes, but hopefully these are some tips and tricks that will help you to be successful.

Soil tests can be your best friend. We do soil testing here through the Extension office. It is $10 per test and each test requires about two cups of soil. Once we receive the soil here, we send it off to the lab at the University of Georgia and you should get your results back in 7-10 days. The results go directly to your email and will include recommendations, but if you run a test and have any questions, please reach out to me at 770-278-7373 or mckenzie.wheeler@uga.edu. Tomatoes like for the soil pH to be somewhere between 6.2 and 6.8. if you do your soil test and the pH is too low, limestone can be added (the soil test recommendations will tell you how much will fit your needs). If the pH is normal but calcium is needed, you can add in gypsum (1 pound per 100 square feet).

Contact McKenzie Wheeler, UGA extension, Rockdale County, mckenzie.wheeler@rockdalecountyga.gov.

