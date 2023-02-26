...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Very few people have ever experienced a bed bug infestation. Until recently, they were quite rare in the United States. These insects were quite common in our nation before World War II. Afterward, the widespread use of synthetic insecticides, such as DDT, and improvements in household and personal cleanliness eliminated most of them.
Though bed bugs are rare, they have started coming back in recent years. Pest control professionals are increasingly treating infestations. The resurgence of bed bugs in this country is most likely the result of increased travel and immigration. Modern pest control tactics and using less effective pesticides on bed bugs have also contributed to the problem.
Adult bed bugs have a reddish-brown color and are roughly 3/16 of an inch long. They are flat and can crawl into tight areas such as cracks and crevices. They have beak-like pierce, sucking mouthparts. After a blood meal, their bodies become elongated and swollen. Female bed bugs lay eggs on cracks, crevices, or rough surfaces. The insects reach maturity anywhere from 20 to 120 days, depending on the temperature and food availability. The insects can live for several months without food.
Detecting the presence of bed bugs can be difficult. The insects are small and are nocturnal feeders, meaning they feed on hosts in the dark. They hide during the day in the window and door frames, electrical boxes, floor cracks, baseboards, furniture, and other similar places. Bed bug bites cause the development of a rash along with severe itching. They do not carry or transmit any diseases. One sign of bed bugs is the presence of blood stains from crushed bugs or dark spots of excrement on sheets and mattresses, bed clothes, and walls. Sometimes, an offensive, sweet, musty odor from their scent glands may be present in heavy infestations.
Bed bugs are a challenge to control. Before implementing any controls, the insects must be accurately identified as bed bugs and their presence confirmed. Inspections and treatments must be comprehensive. It is necessary to use a licensed pest control professional who has experience with bedbugs to do the treatments to eliminate the infestations. Experienced professionals know where to look for bed bugs and have the appropriate training and resources. You can find one through the Georgia Pest Control Association website at www.gpca.com. Making chemical applications on your own is ineffective. It can sometimes disperse the insects and worsen the situation.
Prevention is the key to controlling bed bugs. Avoid accidentally introducing them to your home. Refrain from picking up furniture items, especially beds and couches, discarded at dumps, on roadsides, or for sale at flea markets since they may be infested. If bed bugs are suspected at one location, do not bring items from that place into your home or business. Concerned travelers should check their hotel bed for signs of insects by examining the bed sheets and upper and lower seams of the mattress. Also, consider removing and examining the areas behind the headboard, a frequent hiding place for the bugs in hotel rooms. If the insects or evidence of them are detected, request another room, or go to another hotel. Elevate suitcases off the floor (e.g., on a luggage stand) to prevent bed bugs from getting into the luggage. Inspecting or vacuuming luggage upon arriving home is not helpful since it is hard to detect bed bugs inside a suitcase.
Although bed bugs are quite rare in comparison to other household pests, reports of infestations of them are on the increase. Becoming familiar with them can help avoid infestation or at least prompt early intervention by a professional.
The UGA Extension Henry County annual plant sale is underway. We have blueberries, muscadines, figs, and blackberries at affordable prices. To download an order form, go to: https://tinyurl.com/3z7r2zec. You can also contact the Extension office to have one mailed to you.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
