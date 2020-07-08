CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in gathering information regarding an incident that occurred during the early morning hours of July 5.
According to Sheriff's PIO Lee Thomas, a July 4 celebration and birthday celebration was being held at 2410 Kinmor Industrial Parkway in Conyers when, at around 03:26 a.m. on July 5, gunfire erupted inside of the building. At least three individuals are currently known to have been struck by gunfire, and multiple shooters are suspected.
Anyone who attended the event or has information regarding the incident in question is asked to contact Investigator Tommy Green at 770-278-8183 or Tommy.Green@rockdalecountyga.gov or Investigator Dwayne Smith at 770-278-8161 or Dwayne.Smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
