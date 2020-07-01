CONYERS — Two men who held up a motorist who had a flat tire are being sought by the Conyers Police Department.
According to the CPD, on Monday, June 1, at about 3 p.m., a motorist pulled over on the side of Hunting Creek Drive in the Hunting Creek subdivision to change a flat tire. The victim told police he was approached by two men in a white or silver passenger car. He said the two were both armed with pistols and held him up, stealing cell phones and shoes.
Both suspects are described as: a slender Black male, about 6 feet tall, armed with a pistol. One of the suspects reportedly had a “box style” haircut.
The CPD is asking for information from the public in an effort to apprehend these suspects. Tipsters will remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers 404 577-TIPS www.StopCrimeATL.com and will be eligible for a cash reward.
