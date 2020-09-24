CONYERS – Rockdale County Department of Transportation is holding an informational meeting to discuss the Courtesy Parkway Extension Project on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m., via the official Rockdale County Facebook page at facebook.com/rockdalegov.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed Courtesy Parkway Extension Project, which is designed to provide an alternate road that will allow motorists to cross I-20 at a safe location and relieve congestion at the Ga. Highway 138 and Salem Road interchanges. The project is currently under design, which includes full coordination with the Georgia Department of Transportation and the receipt of an Environmental Permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. The design phase should be complete by early 2021.
The Courtesy Parkway Extension Project calls for a roadway connecting Old Covington Highway to Flat Shoals Road with a “flyover” bridge over I-20. The road design will involve the realignment of Courtesy Parkway. The project does not include an interchange with the interstate highway.
The proposed roadway cuts across the rear of the Springfield Baptist Church property on Iris Drive and would displace one of the church’s secondary buildings. The road would intersect Flat Shoals Road across from the entrance to Mission Ridge subdivision, near Flat Shoals Elementary.
It is expected to cost up to $25 million. Construction is estimated at 30 months, with completion set for 2022.
Members of the public attending the meeting will hear from RDOT staff and consultants about specific details of the project and the project’s status, along with the county’s response to previous issues and questions that have been submitted by the community. The public can submit additional questions about the project prior to the meeting via email with subject line Courtesy Parkway Extension to: publicrelations@rockdalecountyga.gov. These additional questions can also be answered during the livestream, time permitting. For more information, please call 770-278-7200.
