CONYERS — Rockdale County has announced the creation of the Chairman’s Infrastructure Planning Task Force. In partnership with the Atlanta Regional Commission, the task force will work to facilitate a timely critical overview and analysis of Rockdale County’s potential future infrastructure needs to help plan for the future of the county.
The Rockdale County Infrastructure Planning Task Force is comprised of approximately 30 community members and 14 County Department experts and leaders. The members for the task force will share insights, thoughts and recommendations that proactively support Metro-Atlanta/Rockdale County economic development designs, population growth data analysis, transportation constraints and opportunities for real-time and future focused community growth and development.
“We’re pivoting for progress. As Rockdale County continues to embrace opportunities for economic development, we must also educate and inform our citizenry of internal action steps that highlight the preparedness and readiness of our current and future infrastructure,” said Oz Nesbitt Sr, chairman of the Rockdale Board of Commissioners. “ As we continue to collaborate with the Atlanta Regional Commission, city of Conyers, Rockdale County Public Schools and other community partners, monitoring trends in our growth, demographics and tax digest all are essential in planning ahead. The future of Rockdale is strong and resilient.”
The task force is set to complete its work by March 2023 and present at an upcoming Board of Commissioners’ meeting on their findings, make recommendations on priorities, and provide a system for the community to have easier access to infrastructure information.
The first meeting of the Rockdale County Infrastructure Task Force was set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the JP Carr Community Center.
Plans for the meeting included a presentation by the Atlanta Regional Commission and discussion on the infrastructure of Rockdale County.
