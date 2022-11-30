Rockdale County Assembly Hall 1.jpg

CONYERS — Rockdale County has announced the creation of the Chairman’s Infrastructure Planning Task Force. In partnership with the Atlanta Regional Commission, the task force will work to facilitate a timely critical overview and analysis of Rockdale County’s potential future infrastructure needs to help plan for the future of the county.

The Rockdale County Infrastructure Planning Task Force is comprised of approximately 30 community members and 14 County Department experts and leaders. The members for the task force will share insights, thoughts and recommendations that proactively support Metro-Atlanta/Rockdale County economic development designs, population growth data analysis, transportation constraints and opportunities for real-time and future focused community growth and development.

