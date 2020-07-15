COVINGTON — Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott has granted an emergency injunction to prevent the Confederate monument from being removed from the Historic Covington Square.
Ott granted the injunction Wednesday at the request of T. Davis Humphries of Covington. Legal issues cited to be determined are whether or not the county has the right to order removal of the statue, whether the plaintiff has standing to petition the court for an injunction, and if sovereign immunity applies in this case.
The court has ordered that the statue will not be removed until a hearing is held to resolve the legal issues. A hearing has been set for Monday, July 20, 9:30 a.m. at the Horace J. Johnson Jr. Judicial Center in Covington.
According to the court order, all Centers for Disease Control and court guidelines will be strictly enforced for anyone attending the hearing. Masks will be required social distancing will be enforced and only the number of people allowed under CDC guidelines will be allowed in the courtroom.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night approved a motion to remove the statue from the Covington Square in an effort to protect it. Chairman Marcello Banes said he had received “credible threats” from people aiming to damage the monument.
The county intends to place the statue in storage until a suitable location can be found.
