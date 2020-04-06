CONYERS - An inmate at the Rockdale County Jail has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
According to a news release, Capt. Jason Welch, jail commander with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed that an inmate was taken to Piedmont Rockdale on March 28 with a low grade fever. After examination by hospital medical personnel, jail medical staff was advised that the inmate’s fever was due to thrush in his mouth that caused a fungal infection.
The inmate was returned to the Rockdale County Jail on March 28 and placed on medical quarantine. The inmate was tested for COVID-19 by jail medical staff and a positive result was received on April 5.
Three additional inmates who were in contact with the positive inmate were also placed on medical quarantine immediately.
Three of the four inmates have since been released on OR Bonds (own recognizance). The one inmate that was not released remains in medical quarantine and jail medical staff will continue to monitor him.
No other inmates are exhibiting symptoms at this time, according to the Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.