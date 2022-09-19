COVINGTON — An inmate at the Newton County Detention Center was found dead in his cell Friday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Jack Redlinger, inmate Tillson Jermaine Minor was found unresponsive in a quarantine cell. Redlinger said EMS and EMTs responded and transported Minor to Piedmont Newton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Information on why Minor was being held in a quarantine cell was not immediately available. An autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.
Minor, 46, of Covington, was booked into the jail on Sept. 1 on a probation violation charge.
