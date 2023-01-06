COVINGTON — For the first time in Newton County’s history, spay and neuter surgeries were performed Dec. 28 at the Newton County Animal Services Shelter.
According to the county, the surgery itself, first done on newly-adopted puppy Kai, wasn’t the major milestone but rather what it represents for Animal Services.
Newton County began a partnership with Planned Pethood in 2019 to pick up shelter animals once a week and transport them to Planned Pethood’s facility in Duluth where spay and neuter surgeries were performed. Planned Pethood then returned the animals to the shelter for adoption.
When Newton County began its partnership with Planned Pethood, work needed to be done to increase adoptions. In 2018, 435 animals were adopted from Newton County Animal Services.
Newton County then began implementing policies and making changes to ensure the adoption rates increased and euthanasia rates decreased. An emphasis was placed on ensuring each dog and cat that left the shelter had its shots and was sterilized. Pets available for adoption were advertised on the county’s website. Animals were sent to rescues to ensure a second chance.
These changes made a difference, and in 2022 a record 1,032 animals were adopted from Newton County Animal Services.
The tremendous growth in animals leaving Newton County’s Animal shelter for a new home meant the practice of transporting dogs and cats to be sterilized was no longer feasible.
"I want to say a huge thank you to Newton County residents for continuing to give the wonderful pets at the Newton County Animal Shelter a second chance,” said Cindy Wiemann, director of Animal Services. “The addition of this surgery suite will ensure we can continue to have all cats and dogs sterilized before leaving for their new home."
Newton County and Planned Pethood of Georgia entered into an agreement in February to have a doctor come to the Animal Shelter and sterilize animals onsite.
Under the agreement, Planned Pethood is providing a licensed veterinarian and two assistants, plus the cost of controlled drugs for the surgeries once a month. The county pays $1,000 for the one-day service. In addition to the fee for the veterinarian and assistants, Animal Services is billed between $5 and $10 per dog, depending on weight, and between $5 and $15 per cat, depending on weight and sex.
The onsite surgeries will lead to more dogs and cats being adopted from Newton County that have been spayed and neutered, leading to a safer environment for the county’s residents and pets.
“This is an innovative step by Newton County,” said Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims. “Cindy and her team have been improving and expanding what we do at Animal Services, and this is just another step in our journey of providing the best services to our residents.”
Newton County Animal Services is located at 210 Lower River Road, Covington. Shelter/kennel hours are Monday — Friday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call the shelter at 770-786-9514.
