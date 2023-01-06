pet surgery news.jpg

A licensed veterinarian and two assistants now perform spay and neuter surgeries at Newton County Animal Control.

COVINGTON — For the first time in Newton County’s history, spay and neuter surgeries were performed Dec. 28 at the Newton County Animal Services Shelter.

According to the county, the surgery itself, first done on newly-adopted puppy Kai, wasn’t the major milestone but rather what it represents for Animal Services.

