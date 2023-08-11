COVINGTON — The Newton County Water & Sewerage Authority will break ground this fall on an innovative facility to treat water that will be used for industrial purposes in Stanton Springs and Stanton Springs North.

NCWSA Director Mike Hopkins said electric automaker Rivian, under development in Stanton Springs North, will be the primary user of the water treated through a reverse osmosis process, although Meta and Takeda in Stanton Springs will also be users. Reverse osmosis is a technology that demineralizes or deionizes water by forcing it under high pressure through a semi-permeable membrane.

